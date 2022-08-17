UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $551,715.81 and approximately $103.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128562 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034634 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066551 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
