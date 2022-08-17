Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $139.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $117.74 and last traded at $116.92. Approximately 46,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,079,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

