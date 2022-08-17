Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 5,147 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Schlumberger by 2,647.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

