Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

