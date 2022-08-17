Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,386 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

