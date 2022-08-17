Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Decreased by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises approximately 2.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned about 0.31% of Valmont Industries worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,502,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,295 shares of company stock worth $4,109,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI traded down $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $280.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $289.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Valmont Industries



Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.



