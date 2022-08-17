Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $20.57

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $21.25. Valneva shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 20 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Valneva Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

About Valneva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

