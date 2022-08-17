Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.26% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

