Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,394 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.12% of New Mountain Finance worth $28,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after buying an additional 209,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMFC stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Joseph Hartswell bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,308.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Hartswell purchased 4,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,308.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

