Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

