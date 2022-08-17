Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 7.90% of Gold Royalty worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,570 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Trading Up 5.3 %

GROY stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.