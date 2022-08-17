Van ECK Associates Corp Has $53.24 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,913 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.26% of Livent worth $53,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

