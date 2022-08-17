Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,385.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

COST opened at $553.02 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

