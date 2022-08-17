Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $55,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,828.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 93,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $211.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

