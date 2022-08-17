Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,086 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 115,798 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $57,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,695 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

