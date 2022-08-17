Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $43,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.25.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.