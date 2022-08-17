Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Kirby worth $36,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kirby by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

