Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.73.

HD opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.33 and its 200 day moving average is $308.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

