Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,575 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $32,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 85,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

