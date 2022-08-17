VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 1,097,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,433,275. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.