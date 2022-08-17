VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,018,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $943,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $229.15. 59,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $317.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.