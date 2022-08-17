Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

