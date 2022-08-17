Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 749,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083,721. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.

