Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 296,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227,797. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

