Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. 8,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,237. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

