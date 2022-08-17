Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.