Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lowered by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average is $224.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

