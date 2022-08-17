Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 74.61% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a "sell" rating for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

