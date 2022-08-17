Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 74.61% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
