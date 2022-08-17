Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

