Veil 24-Hour Volume Reaches $201.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Veil has a market capitalization of $300,470.79 and $201.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,488.55 or 1.00029249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00227368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00138345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00255081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053466 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005293 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

