Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Cap of $23.60 Million

Velo (VELO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Velo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $23.60 million and $4.92 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 24,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

