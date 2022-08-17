Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 32.0 %

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ventyx Biosciences

Several analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

