Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,736,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

