Vera Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04).

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $567.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.78. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $88,540.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,710. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.