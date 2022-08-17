Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.44. 728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Veritiv by 31.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

