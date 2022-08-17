Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.16. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,038,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,864.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,864.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,703,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,497. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.