Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $290.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $303.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

