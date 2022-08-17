Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Joy Liu Sells 3,747 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joy Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.23. The company had a trading volume of 907,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,009. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day moving average is $264.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

