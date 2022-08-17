Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Joy Liu Sells 3,747 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joy Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.23. The company had a trading volume of 907,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,009. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day moving average is $264.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
