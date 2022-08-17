Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. 19,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 41,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 770.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter.

