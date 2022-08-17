Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $29.39

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.39, but opened at $30.09. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 447 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 157,051 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.