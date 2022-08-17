Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 4%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 118,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,734,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

