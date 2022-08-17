Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,430,566.36 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VIR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 852,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.40. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

