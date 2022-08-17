Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,430,566.36 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of VIR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 852,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.40. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $58.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
