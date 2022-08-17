Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $712.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

