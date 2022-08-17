Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. The stock has a market cap of $403.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on V. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.