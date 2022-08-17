Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 94,528 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Visa worth $1,180,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 91.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 285.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 122,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Insider Transactions at Visa
Visa Trading Down 1.8 %
V stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.22. 153,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
