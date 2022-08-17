VITE (VITE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

VITE (VITE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, VITE has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,406,229 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

