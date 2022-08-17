Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Director Andrew Miller Sells 2,670 Shares

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vontier by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vontier by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

