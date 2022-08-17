Vortex Defi Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $7,695.71 and approximately $83.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00048666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

