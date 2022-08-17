VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 5,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 672,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
VTEX Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $749.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
