VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 5,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 672,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $749.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VTEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

