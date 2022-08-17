W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

